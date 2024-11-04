Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,090 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 1,823.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BBRE opened at $96.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $888.62 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.28.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.