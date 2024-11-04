Angeles Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 12.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $204.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $214.66. The firm has a market cap of $186.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.