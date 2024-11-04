Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $227,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $198.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.40 and a 12 month high of $205.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.34 and a 200-day moving average of $190.81.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

