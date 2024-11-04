Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,564,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,109,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after buying an additional 2,397,885 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,447,000 after buying an additional 2,187,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 301,500.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,334,000 after buying an additional 1,809,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. China Renaissance started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.04.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $99.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 146.66 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 67.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.