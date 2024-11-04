Angeles Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ASML by 4,379.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after acquiring an additional 870,010 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 94,079.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 491,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,096,410,000 after purchasing an additional 491,096 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 37.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,464,061,000 after purchasing an additional 474,653 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 21.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.60.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $674.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $793.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $896.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $627.09 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.