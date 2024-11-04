Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Chubb by 44.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after buying an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 28,885.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,640,000 after purchasing an additional 931,841 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Chubb by 4,559.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,641,000 after purchasing an additional 826,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chubb by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 14.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,294,000 after buying an additional 457,881 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $269.00 to $266.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.26.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $277.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $215.54 and a 52-week high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.