Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its position in Cognyte Software by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 425,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after buying an additional 306,479 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Cognyte Software stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.69 million, a PE ratio of -92.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The medical device company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.69 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognyte Software news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 553,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $3,493,159.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,604,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,292,148.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 553,591 shares of Cognyte Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $3,493,159.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,604,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,292,148.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 416,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,621,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,020,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,827,159.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on CGNT

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.