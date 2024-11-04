Angeles Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $752,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $357.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.32 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $392.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.11.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

