Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of APLS stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.87. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $73.80.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.41.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

