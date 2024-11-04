Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 493329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Applied Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 119,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $709,174.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,690,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,675.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,414,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266,179 shares in the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 122.3% during the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 2,017,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after buying an additional 1,109,864 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,865,000. Propel Bio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 6,111,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after buying an additional 736,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

