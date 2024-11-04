AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up approximately 1.9% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4,983.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 25.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,047. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $171.41.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

AptarGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 10th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $5,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,530,412.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $5,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,530,412.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $117,248.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,701.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,457 shares of company stock worth $7,680,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

