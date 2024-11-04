Aragon Price Hits $4.89 on Top Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 56.3% lower against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $211.16 million and $15,610.19 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $4.89 or 0.00007150 BTC on major exchanges.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,192,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

