Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 766.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.96 on Monday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $747.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABUS shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

