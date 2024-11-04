Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 766.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.96 on Monday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $747.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.
