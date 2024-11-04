Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Invests $26,000 in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 56.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $2.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.35. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 463.77%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

