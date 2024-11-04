Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $76.40 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $76.40 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0765 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00033887 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010423 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

