Arlington Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR (NYSEARCA:QCAP)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR (NYSEARCA:QCAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCAP. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,218,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,068,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR during the 2nd quarter worth about $784,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000.

Get FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR alerts:

FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QCAP traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $21.64. 2,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.48. FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $21.78.

FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR Company Profile

The FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF (QCAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. QCAP was launched on Apr 19, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR (NYSEARCA:QCAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.