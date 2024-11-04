Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,219 Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,256,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 110,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $327,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMU stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.88. 5,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,012. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.