Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,219 Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,256,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 110,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $327,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSMU stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.88. 5,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,012. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $22.80.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
