Arlington Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA NORW traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,866. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

