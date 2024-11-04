Arlington Capital Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Alkami Technology comprises 1.9% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,264,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 13.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,570,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,719,000 after purchasing an additional 181,194 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 56.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 392,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alkami Technology by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,002,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 284,977 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 69,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $2,317,496.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 489,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,314,595.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 69,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $2,317,496.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 489,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,314,595.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Smith sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $2,597,489.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,454,392.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,648,416 shares of company stock worth $113,920,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:ALKT traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.88. 282,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,454. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALKT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

