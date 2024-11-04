Arlington Capital Management Inc. Has $510,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,200,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,504,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

