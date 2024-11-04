ARM (ARM) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) is one of 174 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ARM to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

ARM has a beta of 5.39, meaning that its share price is 439% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARM’s rivals have a beta of 1.72, meaning that their average share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARM and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARM $3.23 billion $306.00 million 361.16 ARM Competitors $9.71 billion $806.07 million 18.43

Profitability

ARM’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ARM. ARM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares ARM and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARM 12.12% 18.97% 13.23% ARM Competitors -156.23% -41.29% -6.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ARM and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARM 2 6 16 2 2.69 ARM Competitors 2501 9768 19174 681 2.56

ARM presently has a consensus target price of $138.57, indicating a potential downside of 1.53%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 689.80%. Given ARM’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARM has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of ARM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ARM beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services. Its products are used in various markets, such as automotive, computing infrastructure, consumer technologies, and Internet of things. The company operates in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. Arm Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Kronos II LLC.

