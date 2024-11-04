Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. Armada Hoffler Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.270 EPS.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE AHH traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,272. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.75 and a beta of 1.03. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,050.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel A. Hoffler acquired 95,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,793.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,149 shares in the company, valued at $294,566.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Hoffler bought 95,238 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,793.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

