ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 122.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 1.6% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in ASML by 1.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in ASML by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in ASML by 48.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ASML by 37.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,464,061,000 after purchasing an additional 474,653 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $674.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $793.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $896.99. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $627.09 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $265.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.