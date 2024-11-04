Assertio (ASRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Assertio has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative net margin of 261.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $31.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Assertio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $1.03 on Monday. Assertio has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Assertio in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

