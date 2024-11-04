Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 680,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $50,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,687,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,019,000 after buying an additional 278,564 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 273,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,159,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.10. The stock had a trading volume of 509,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.81. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.