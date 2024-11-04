Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $48,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,609 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 219.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,138,000 after purchasing an additional 218,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $646,828,000 after purchasing an additional 180,074 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $548.00. The company had a trading volume of 42,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $579.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

