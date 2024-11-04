Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 753,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 14,255 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $56,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.07. 1,497,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,031,426. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average is $70.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Melius began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

