Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 21,979 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 597,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,979 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $96,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after acquiring an additional 951,567 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,826,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,183 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,730,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,222,000 after buying an additional 129,799 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,584,000 after buying an additional 678,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,541,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,498,000 after buying an additional 228,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.68.

NYSE DLR opened at $175.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.22 and a 12 month high of $193.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 147.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.19.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

