Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $16.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.16 million, a P/E ratio of -18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.56 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. Research analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 239,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,210.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $43,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,753.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 239,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,210.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,181,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 71,495 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Asure Software by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Asure Software by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 73,633 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 754,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 55,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

