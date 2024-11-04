Aterian (ATER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Aterian has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter. Aterian had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.24%.
Shares of ATER opened at $2.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.06. Aterian has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.54.
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.
