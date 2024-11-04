Aterian (ATER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Aterian has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter. Aterian had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.24%.

Aterian Stock Performance

Shares of ATER opened at $2.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.06. Aterian has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.54.

Insider Activity at Aterian

About Aterian

In related news, CEO Arturo Rodriguez sold 10,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $31,697.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,975.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Arturo Rodriguez sold 10,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $31,697.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,975.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Kurtz sold 8,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $25,726.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,120.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,015 shares of company stock worth $150,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

