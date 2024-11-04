AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,038 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 620.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,919,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,976,000 after buying an additional 3,375,009 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in AT&T by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 198,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 67,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in AT&T by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 44,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $22.14. 1,327,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,623,391. The firm has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 90.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

