Autohome (ATHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Autohome to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Autohome Trading Down 0.6 %
ATHM opened at $27.93 on Monday. Autohome has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40.
Autohome declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About Autohome
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
