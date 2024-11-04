Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 349000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of C$25.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon Advanced Materials
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.