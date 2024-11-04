Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.460-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.630-2.670 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Get Avient alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AVNT

Avient Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Avient stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $46.14. 683,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.71.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.50 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.66%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avient will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Avient

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.