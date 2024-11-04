B. Riley Raises GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $190.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.01 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $12.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $15.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.38.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $163.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.45. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $74.12 and a twelve month high of $171.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,599.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,599.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $500,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,882,801.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,571 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

