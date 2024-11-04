Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.002353.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

NYSE BBDO opened at $2.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

