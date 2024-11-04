Bancor (BNT) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bancor (BNT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Bancor token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular exchanges. Bancor has a total market cap of $58.11 million and $6.57 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bancor has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,840.80 or 0.99898013 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012304 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006272 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00053648 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 122,730,122 tokens. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 122,729,949.52671786. The last known price of Bancor is 0.47126001 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 426 active market(s) with $6,486,312.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.