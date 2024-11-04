Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.46 and last traded at $41.64. Approximately 8,016,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 38,268,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,035,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $199,638,463.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,460,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,813,476,231.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,035,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $199,638,463.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,460,939 shares in the company, valued at $36,813,476,231.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,067,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,518,070. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 93,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 10.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,089,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 69.3% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 604,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,923,000 after purchasing an additional 247,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

