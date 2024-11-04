Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Price

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 47.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after buying an additional 1,778,263 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,636 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,169,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,686,000 after acquiring an additional 845,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,353,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

