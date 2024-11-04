Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Stock Price

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

ITW opened at $263.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.39. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $225.88 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

