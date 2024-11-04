Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Position Decreased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,285 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 198.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 451.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

