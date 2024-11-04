Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 91.26% from the stock’s current price.
Paysign Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ PAYS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 40,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,974. The company has a market capitalization of $194.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.95. Paysign has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37.
Insider Activity at Paysign
In related news, major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 100,000 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,090,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,724,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 50,000 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,486,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,319,265.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,000 shares of company stock valued at $800,260. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysign
Paysign Company Profile
Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.
