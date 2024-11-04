Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 91.26% from the stock’s current price.

Paysign Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 40,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,974. The company has a market capitalization of $194.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.95. Paysign has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37.

Get Paysign alerts:

Insider Activity at Paysign

In related news, major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 100,000 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,090,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,724,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 100,000 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,090,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,724,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 50,000 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,486,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,319,265.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,000 shares of company stock valued at $800,260. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysign

Paysign Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Paysign by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 301,000 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Paysign by 38.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Paysign by 25.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paysign during the third quarter worth about $1,478,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paysign by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 48,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paysign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.