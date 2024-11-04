BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells $20,696.10 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 894 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $20,696.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,886.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Troy Wichterman sold 611 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $15,348.32.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Troy Wichterman sold 142 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $3,636.62.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.88. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $26.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 59.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,208,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,579,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,841,000 after purchasing an additional 88,840 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 880,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

