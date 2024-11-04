BITCOIN ADDITIONAL One Day Trading Volume Hits $47,789.22 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $69,161.82 or 1.00122611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $858.90 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012335 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006531 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006251 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00053644 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 68,640.09379033 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.