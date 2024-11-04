Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $14,979.83 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for $0.0855 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.94518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.08738018 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $16,709.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

