Blue Square Asset Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $573.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $571.70 and its 200-day moving average is $550.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $428.48 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The firm has a market cap of $495.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

