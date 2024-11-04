Blue Square Asset Management LLC Purchases 203 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,118 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.6% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 739 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,457 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 174,848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $567.56 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $608.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $524.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.45.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

