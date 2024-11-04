BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Stock

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.94. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $49.92.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $891.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.85 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 23.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 96.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

