BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Price

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.36. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,642.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,292.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

