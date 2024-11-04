Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 627,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,083 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $102,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $181.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $122.59 and a 52 week high of $189.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.91 and its 200-day moving average is $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

